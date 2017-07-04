A tornado warning was lifted for several northern Saskatchewan communities Monday night, but thunderstorms continued to blanket many areas across the province.

The warning was issued after the report of a funnel cloud near the ground in the Green Lake area, 170 kilometres north of North Battleford, on Monday evening.

According to Environment Canada, there was no indication of touchdown or damage as of Tuesday afternoon.​

John Paul Cragg, emergency preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, referred to this weekend's weather as a supercell storm: a thunderstorm with a deep, persistently rotating updraft.

He said they "are not out of the ordinary for a summer severe weather storm in Saskatchewan."

Still, the storm produced some stunning photos.

Brewing up a storm

Brennin Jack, a MacDowall resident, was enjoying the last of his Canada Day long weekend when he noticed a substantial drop in temperature as the wind began to pick up. (MacDowall is a hamlet located about 30 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.)

This was the scene in Prince Albert on Monday night as the storm passed through. (Doug Dahl)

"My friends call me the local weatherman, so when I saw those dark clouds rolling in I started texting everyone I knew who was in the storm path," said Jack.

According to Environment Canada, a sudden cold front combined with increased wind speeds can indicate violent weather ahead.

MacDowell said he can't recall the last time there was a tornado warning in the area.

"It was pretty intense," he said. "Thankfully, it went to the north. It didn't really hit Prince Albert all that bad."

Lighting up the sky

A string of thunderstorms danced across the province into early Tuesday morning. Golf ball-sized hail fell on many of the northern communities, including Prince Albert, Medstead and Spiritwood.

Environment Canada also reported 80 millimetres of rain and nickel-sized hail in an area southeast of Davidson.