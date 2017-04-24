The provincial government is turning back the page on its budget day cuts to Saskatchewan's libraries by restoring $4.8 million in funding.

Education Minister Don Morgan had been reviewing the cuts to libraries at the direction of Premier Brad Wall. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

That's the same as last year's funding levels.

Education Minister Don Morgan made the announcement on Monday.

Premier Brad Wall had asked Morgan to review the cuts last week after public protest as well as new poll results that showed the budget was hurting the Saskatchewan Party's popularity.

The budget cut the entire $1.3 million to libraries in Regina and Saskatoon, while regional libraries got a $3.5-million cut.

Earlier this month, read-in events were planned across the province as a way to protest the library cuts. Library supporters went to the office of their local MLA to read for 15 minutes.

The Opposition's education critic, Carla Beck, has raised the issue repeatedly in question period.

She said she did not think the government was expecting to receive the pushback it did.

There were close to 6,000 people who showed up to read at 89 locations across the province during the read-ins, Beck said.

On top of that, a petition called "Vote to Save Saskatchewan Libraries" has received more than 14,000 signatures.