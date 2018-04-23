Sask. introduces 'last resort' legislation that would restrict energy products to B.C.

The Saskatchewan government has introduced a law that, if passed, would restrict energy exports to British Columbia.

The legislation has not been voted on, but Premier Scott Moe says he would like it passed before the end of session on May 31.

The government said Bill 126, The Energy Export Act is a response "to the inaction by the federal government to assert its jurisdictional authority to ensure the Trans Mountain Expansion Project proceeds."

The proposed law would establish a permitting process for individuals or corporations seeking to export energy products outside Saskatchewan.

"Our government will always stand up for Saskatchewan and defend the people and businesses that rely on our oil and gas industry," said Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre.

Alberta moves first, B.C. threatens to sue

The bill is the latest escalation in the fight to get Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline, which would take oil from Edmonton to the B.C. coast, built.

The pipeline was approved by the federal government, but B.C. says it's defending its coast from a potentially catastrophic spill.

For the past several weeks, Moe has said if Alberta "turns its taps off it won't be Saskatchewan filling up the tanks."

Last week, Alberta announced legislation to restrict oil and other energy products to B.C.

In response, B.C.'s Attorney General threatened to sue Alberta if its new law caused gasoline prices in B.C. to skyrocket.

David Eby said it's unconstitutional for one province to use energy policy to punish another province.

He also said he thought Alberta was bluffing.

"If they did try to use it, we would be in court immediately seeking an injunction to stop them from using it, but we'd probably have to get in line behind oil companies concerned about contracts that they have with companies in British Columbia to deliver product,"

Proposed law touted as last resort

"Increasing pipeline access to tidewater would inject billions of dollars into Canada's economy. We are in this gridlock today because, in the 18 months since the federal government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline, it has failed to ensure that construction could proceed," Eyre said.

Premier Scott Moe has said Saskatchewan won't be supplying B.C. with energy products if Alberta restricts its supply. (CBC/Trent Peppler)

Eyre said the government considers Bill 126 a last resort that will be used only if the Trans Mountain pipeline continues to be stalled by provincial obstruction and federal inaction and if the Alberta government acts upon its similar legislation.

The province said lack of access to tidewater cost Saskatchewan oil producers an estimated $2.6 billion and cost the province an estimated $210 million in taxes, royalties and other revenue in 2017.