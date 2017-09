Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man from Lanigan, Sask., after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday morning.

RCMP said they were called to the scene of the rollover, just south of the town of Watson, at about 9 a.m. CST.

When they arrived, the driver and only person in the vehicle, already dead.

Police say the investigation continues with help from an RCMP traffic reconstructionist as well as the provincial coroner's office.

Watson is 154 km east of Saskatoon.