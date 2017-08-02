The number of Tagalog speakers in Saskatchewan rose 123 per cent in 2016 compared to 2011, Statistics Canada reports.

By comparison, the number of Tagalog speakers in the rest of Canada rose 35 per cent.

In 2016, 20,045 Saskatchewan residents named Tagalog as their mother tongue. Another 11,345 reported it as the language most often spoken at home.

In Sask., the number of French-English bilingual speakers was 4.7 per cent of the population. By comparison, the percentage of French-English bilingual speakers was 18 per cent in the rest of Canada.

The number of people who spoke more than one language at home in Saskatchewan was significantly higher, at 12.2 per cent, than the number of French-English bilingual speakers.

Of the 1.1 million people in Saskatchewan, 173,480 of them reported a mother tongue which wasn't English or French.

Families

Saskatchewan, for the most part, was on par or slightly below average when it came to households in Canada.

The percentage of single person households in Canada was 28.2 per cent while the rate in Saskatchewan was 28 per cent flat.

Just over half of Canadian couples, 51.1 per cent, had children while the rate dipped to 48.9 per cent in Saskatchewan.

The gap widens when it comes to common law couples, where the percentage in the rest of Canada is 21.3 per cent. Saskatchewan's rate of common law couples was 16.3 per cent in 2016.