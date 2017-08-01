Insurance premiums in Saskatchewan will now have PST applied, a measure introduced in the March provincial budget.

Originally set for July 1, the deadline to apply the premiums was bumped back to take effect Aug. 1.

PST now applies to self-insured group arrangements (ASOs) and individual permanent life insurance policies which take effect after the deadline.

Permanent life insurance policies which took effect before Aug. 1 will be exempt.

Any endorsements added to the life insurance premiums before Aug. 1 will also be exempt.

The PST rate of six per cent will apply to all insurance premiums in the province.