Before taking the sled out on the ice for a rip, the province is reminding people to practice ice safety.

Ice sturdiness depends on the surrounding body of water and will freeze differently from area to area.

Clear, hard ice is ideal for travel. Ice which is near flowing water, which appears slushy, or ice which has thawed and frozen again should be avoided.

Ideally, 30 or more cm of ice should be pretty sturdy. (Saskatchewan government)

A news release from the province's Water Security Agency said that reservoir water releases are happening at the Rafferty and Alameda dams to draw the reservoirs down.

"These releases will delay the development of ice on the Souris River near Estevan and Oxbow, and Moose Mountain Creek below Alameda Dam."

Ice which is safe for the weight of a person is about 10 cm in thickness, and double that for a snowmobile. Anything heavy, like a car or a truck, should not be driven on anything less than 30 cm of ice.