A Saskatchewan-born hockey player could represent Canada on the Olympic stage after the NHL forbid their players from participating.

Craig Schira was born in Spiritwood, Sask. but is now based in Saskatoon when he gets breaks from his professional career in Sweden. This year, he got a surprise chance at an Olympic dream.

In April, the NHL announced that for the first time since 1994, the league's players will not attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

That's when Hockey Canada opened the opportunity up to professionals who play in Europe, like Schira, who said he received a call from the organization about a month ago while he was working on his house.

"I was on a ladder and I almost fell off when I got the news," he said, laughing.

Craig Schira trying to gain control of the puck during a hockey game in Hershey, Pa., in 2012 when he played for the Binghamton Senators. (The Associated Press)

"I think any opportunity to represent your country is going to be pretty exciting for anybody."

Schira once played for the Regina Pats and at age 19 was traded to Vancouver. Two years later, he was a free agent with the Ottawa Senators and played in the AHL.

All the while, he said he was never really sure if he'd have a career in the NHL. Thanks to advice from his agent, he ended up going to play in Norway, Finland and Sweden.

After three years overseas, Schira said his wife and two kids have embraced the lifestyle.

He has also embraced the style of game played on European ice, having recently signed on for at least two years more.

If he gets the chance, an Olympic game probably wouldn't be far out of his wheelhouse, considering he's been playing on Olympic-style ice for five years.

"It's a dream come true for most guys. Growing up, you want to win the Stanley Cup, you want to play for Olympic gold. I haven't had the chance to play for the Stanley Cup, but to put on that jersey and represent your country on the biggest stage is ... I wouldn't even be able to describe it for you," Schira said.

The 29-year-old said he is looking forward to showing Hockey Canada his best shot during the upcoming evaluation tournaments.

The organization has put together two rosters, primarily made up of guys who are playing in Europe.

According to Schira, there will be five tournaments held between August and December in order to finalize the Team Canada Olympic roster.

He expects to find out in January whether he'll don a red and white jersey to hit the ice for his country in 2018.