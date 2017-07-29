A heat warning is in effect for many areas in central and southern Saskatchewan.

Daily temperatures are predicted to hover around 33C on Saturday.

The heat is expected to return on Sunday through much of southern Saskatchewan. Temperatures are predicted to reach low to mid-30s.

Heat warnings have been issued for:

Leader - Gull Lake, Sask.

Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake, Sask.

Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills, Sask.

City of Regina, Sask.

Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte - Craik, Sask.

Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte, Sask.

Assiniboia - Gravelbourg - Coronach, Sask.

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone, Sask.

Moosomin - Grenfell - Kipling - Wawota, Sask.

Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait - Stoughton, Sask.

Hudson Bay - Porcupine Plain, Sask.

Melfort - Tisdale - Nipawin - Carrot River, Sask.

The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg, Sask.

Pelican Narrows - Cumberland House - Creighton, Sask.

For an upddated list, visit the Environment Canada website.

Residents are urged to watch for signs of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.