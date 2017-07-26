Saskatchewan is about to get some hot summer weather.

Environment Canada meteorologists say temperatures in some areas of the province will see temperatures of 29 C, with the potential for higher temperatures in some areas.

In additions, temperatures during the night are not expected to provide much relief from the heat by only dipping down to about 14 C between Wednesday and Friday.

A heat warning has been issued for:

Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake and Pierceland and surrounding Rural Municipalities

The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg and surrounding RMs

City of Lloydminster

Île-à-la-Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Beauval and Peter Pond Lake

La Loche, Clearwater River Provincial Park and Cluff Lake Mine

Residents in the areas mentioned should consider rescheduling outdoor activities, taking frequent breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.

No person or pet should be left inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination.