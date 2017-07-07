Expect the heat to continue through the weekend, but a cold front may bring some relief by Monday, according to Environment Canada. (File Photo)

Brace for a hot time today and this weekend, as temperatures continue building over Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Lloydminster, Sask., Swift Current and Maple Creek areas, predicting temperatures across the southeast will rise to, or above, 32 C with minimum overnight temperatures near 16.

Regina and Saskatoon are expected to reach 29 today, and 31 for the weekend.

The length of time the high temperatures will be hovering over the province makes this weather system notable, according to CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga.

"If you're headed to the rider game tomorrow night, it's going to be a hot one, even at eight o'clock," she cautioned.

"We might not be seeing record-breaking temperatures day to day, but this length of heat is really something."

Things will stay hot right through Saturday and Sunday, with no relief in sight until Monday, when a cold front may move through the province. Forecasters expect that will drop temperatures below the heat warning criteria.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include:

High body temperature.

Lack of sweat.

Confusion.

Fainting and unconsciousness.

People are being told to pay particular attention to anyone who is vulnerable, including children, seniors, and people with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions. The list of people at risk also includes outdoor workers and anyone who is socially isolated.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat in air conditioned public buildings if necessary.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The provincial government's HealthLine 811 can provide advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.