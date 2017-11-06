The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region is estimated to be out at least $200,000 after a dispute with a contractor over electrical work at one of its long-term care homes.

The local health region had previously estimated its losses at more than $100,000 when it announced it was suing over what it called "billing irregularities" at Regina's Pioneer Village.

Meanwhile, other losses reported by the government include more than $14,000 in the Five Hills Health Region, after an employee of the community-based organization Thunder Creek Rehabilitation Association falsely claimed hours.

The government said that worker resigned and paid the money back.

In Prince Albert, Sask., $850 was stolen from cash that had been paid for vaccines. No suspect has been identified, but the theft has been reported to police.

The government said the health region has put in place tighter controls over cash.