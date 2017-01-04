The government of Saskatchewan is moving to a single health authority for the province.
It says it will reduce the 12 existing health regions to a single administrative entity by the fall of this year.
"We want to do this quickly but it is important to do this right," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release.
Reiter said the government will accept all of the recommendations from a three-person advisory panel appointed in August to study the structure of health-care administration.
Besides moving to a single health authority, the panel also recommended more consolidation of services — from diagnostic imaging to the dispatch of emergency medical services.
The government says it is consolidating administration, not centralizing services for people in the province.
