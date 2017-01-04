The government of Saskatchewan is moving to a single health authority for the province.

It says it will reduce the 12 existing health regions to a single administrative entity by the fall of this year.

"We want to do this quickly but it is important to do this right," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release.

Reiter said the government will accept all of the recommendations from a three-person advisory panel appointed in August to study the structure of health-care administration.

Besides moving to a single health authority, the panel also recommended more consolidation of services — from diagnostic imaging to the dispatch of emergency medical services.

The government says it is consolidating administration, not centralizing services for people in the province.

Saskatchewan's health minister, Jim Reiter, says the government will move to a single health region by the fall. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

