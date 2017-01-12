A union leader is calling the government of Saskatchewan's potential privatization of cleaning services "immoral and unethical."

On Wednesday, news emerged that the province was considering privatizing the services in government buildings. The government says it has yet to come to a final decision.

But Bob Bymoen, president of Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union, which represents these workers, said seven workers in Weyburn have already been told they're losing their jobs.

"They got notice of job abolition yesterday," said Bymoen. "I don't know where the government's coming across pretending that people aren't losing their jobs."

Vulnerable employees

Bymoen said many of the 250 people facing potential job cuts are among the lowest paid in government.