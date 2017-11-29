The Saskatchewan government admits it will not find $250 million in savings this year by asking public sector workers to take a 3.5 per cent cut to their compensation.

The plan for pay reductions was inserted into the budget before public employees' bargaining began.

However, when public sector employees pushed back, the government had to dip into its $300 million contingency fund in the first quarter, using about $165 million.

"Compensation savings projected at budget are not likely to be achieved in 2017-18," said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer in a press release.

While the rollbacks are off the table for the current fiscal year, Harpauer said the province will continue to pursue the rollbacks to balance the budget by 2020.

Now, halfway through the fiscal year, the entire $300 million is gone and the government has brought in less revenue than it had projected at budget time.

Down $53 million

Finance Minister said the contingency fund was enough to offset the unrealized savings from the public sector wage rollbacks. (CBC)

The province had forecasted revenues of $14.17 billion but the mid-year update pegs the number at closer to $14.1 billion — a decrease of $53 million.

The lower number is due to a decline in revenue from taxation and non-renewable resources.

The decline in tax revenue comes after the province raised the provincial sales tax to six per cent and applied it to other services previously exempt, such as restaurant meals.

By mid-year, the government's forecast for taxation decreased by $181 million. It had projected to bring in $900 million through the fiscal year.

However, increased revenues from other revenue streams were enough to soften the blow, such as a $20 million increase in revenue from the fuel tax.