The Saskatchewan government is considering unpaid leave for provincial employees as a cost-saving measure amidst a $1.2-billion deficit.

A spokesperson said government employees would be required to take one day a month, or one day every other month, off unpaid.

A news conference will be held at approximately 12 p.m. CST today. Finance Minister Kevin Doherty will be taking questions from the media, which will be livestreamed on the CBC Saskatchewan website and CBC Saskatchewan's Facebook page.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has been considering something similar, as the province is also experiencing a significant deficit.

Government showing 'disrespect,' says union

The thought of such a proposal isn't sitting well with the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union.

"I don't know how as an employer, and as a government, how you can hate your own workers that much that you would just put it out there and constantly float these things out there in the media rather than bring it though the proper channels," SGEU president Bob Bymoen told CBC News.

Bob Bymoen, president of SGEU, says giving government workers unpaid days off would hurt the economy. (CBC Saskatchewan)

​Bymoen said the union learned of the idea through the media Wednesday morning and said it could be harmful to the economy.

"All these government employees will be looking at thinking, 'well maybe I can't afford that holiday, maybe I don't want to upgrade my car or rebuild my fence,'" he said. "Their disrespect for the collective bargaining process and their employees is just profound."

'I have no reason to believe that the government, even if they do this, won't lay people off anyhow.' - Bob Bymoen, SGEU president

Bymoen said that, in turn, could hurt local economies as it could lead to workers having to choose between paying their utilities and taxes or spending money on recreation or entertainment.

"They're also wondering what's next," he said. "I have no reason to believe that the government, even if they do this, won't lay people off anyhow."

Bymeon said he's disappointed with the idea and that this is not a good way for the government to treat its workers.

"None of these workers caused the deficit," he said.