Changes are coming to how some people in the Saskatchewan government's income support programs pay for travel costs.

Under the current system, people who live in residential care settings and who are in the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) or Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP) receive $20 per month to pay for travel costs.

That travel benefit will be eliminated on July 1, affecting about 4,200 people with disabilities, illness or low income.

Instead, those who qualify will have their actual travel costs to work, day programs or medical appointments reimbursed. Mileage will need to be submitted.

Letters were sent out in April to notify people of the changes.

Travel to social events will not be covered under the new system. In the past, recipients could use the travel benefit how they liked, such as for paying for part of the Paratransit monthly fare.

The government estimates the move will save $750,000 in 2017-18.