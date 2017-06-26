The Saskatchewan government is remedying cuts it made in the budget to funeral services for low-income individuals.

In its most recent provincial budget, the Ministry of Social Services announced changes to funeral benefits for those on social assistance. It planned to lower the current flat fee of $3,850 to $2,100 by July 1, 2017.

On Monday, Minister of Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor said the reduced flat fee of $2,100 will be retained, but the government will fund funeral services, embalming and cremations on top of the rate.

This, she said, will give vulnerable people the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones.

"There's no question that providing a very prescriptive response to this issue in the $2,100 that didn't include a service was a mistake," said Beaudry-Mellor. "I think what you see today is an attempt to correct that."

A maximum of $700 on top of the $2,100 flat fee will be given for funeral services when requested by an individual's family or friends.

Another $700 will be allowed for embalming when it is determined to be required by the funeral home.

The province will also fund cremations at a cost of up to $925.

$600K 'compromise'

The ministry will also be reimbursing mileage for travel beyond 20 kilometres in line with the Public Service Commission rate, something she said funeral providers still aren't happy with.

She said the ministry is open to further conversations with the industry as it goes into the next budget-planning cycle.

"For the next eight months, I think we've arrived at the best compromise," she said.

The Saskatchewan government will be adding funding for funerals, embalming and cremations on top of its $2,100 flat rate. (CBC)

Beaudry-Mellor said the government arrived at the rates through meeting with funeral associations over the past couple of months and reviewing pricing for services in the province.

Instead of saving $1 million, as originally planned, the provincial government expects to save $400,000 through the changes.

Beaudry-Mellor said the government will absorb that within the current ministry budget, although at this point there is no word on how.