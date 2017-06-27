A disciplinary hearing will resume Tuesday in Regina for a registered nurse accused of sexually harassing a number of his former co-workers.

Marlon Gonzales asked for the hearing to adjourn last fall in order to get a lawyer.

He began the hearing representing himself, but the Philippines-born Gonzales said English isn't his first language and cross-examining the women who testified against him was difficult for him.

He denies all allegations.

Allegations by co-workers

Gonzales was working at a long-term care home in Balcarres, Sask., where several of his co-workers claim he made suggestive remarks and at other times grabbed their hands, tried to kiss them or initiated other physical contact with them.

One former colleague, a licensed practical nurse who worked with Gonzales at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre, said he asked her about her virginity and why she wouldn't date him, kissed her without permission, and pushed into her from behind.

Mango on windshield

On one occasion, after the nurse told Gonzales she had never eaten a mango, he placed one on her car with a note that had a heart and an arrow drawn on it, she said.

Others say Gonzales tried to kiss or touch them without permission, as well as talked about the size of a colleague's breasts and with another about parts of the vagina.

Gonzales is also alleged to have used the work phone list to obtain personal phone numbers to invite co-workers to his house or ask to be invited to theirs.

Gonzales denies allegations

Gonzales was fired by the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region in December 2015 but is fighting to clear his name and maintain his credentials through the profession's regulatory body, the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses' Association.

He said he did not touch anyone sexually and any comments he made were taken out of context.

Gonzales said the only time he used the staff phone list to call co-workers at home was for work.

Gonzales had been asking for the hearing to restart, from the beginning, so that his lawyer can cross-examine the complainants again.

The lawyer for the nurses' association investigative committee, Roger Lepage, objected to that idea, as the four women would have had to testify twice.

According to Lepage, the hearing is expected to pick up where it left off at 9 a.m. CST, with two more witnesses scheduled to testify before Gonzales begins his defence.