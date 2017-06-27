A registered nurse accused of sexually harassing some of his former co-workers at a Balcarres, Sask., medical facility will enter a guilty plea at his disciplinary hearing for professional misconduct on Tuesday.

Marlon Gonzales had originally denied all allegations. He asked for the hearing to adjourn last fall in order to get a lawyer.

Now, Gonzales's lawyer and the five-member board of the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses' Association will make a joint submission on his penalization.

Allegations by co-workers

Gonzales was working at a long-term care home in Balcarres, where several of his co-workers claim he made suggestive remarks and at other times grabbed their hands, tried to kiss them or initiated other physical contact with them.

One former colleague, a licensed practical nurse who worked with Gonzales at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre, said he asked her about her virginity and why she wouldn't date him, kissed her without permission, and pushed into her from behind.

Mango on windshield

On one occasion, after the nurse told Gonzales she had never eaten a mango, he placed one on her car with a note that had a heart and an arrow drawn on it, she said.

Others say Gonzales tried to kiss or touch them without permission, as well as talked about the size of a colleague's breasts and with another about parts of the vagina.

Gonzales is also alleged to have used the work phone list to obtain personal phone numbers to invite co-workers to his house or ask to be invited to theirs.

Terms and conditions

Gonzales was fired by the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region in December 2015.

From this hearing, he will be dealt a handful of penalties, including a six-month suspension, work under direct and indirect supervision of another registered nurse for 2,000 working hours, and have to pay $10,000 in costs from 2019 through 2025.

Prior to returning to work, Gonzales must complete a SRNA-approved course on respectful behaviour with colleagues, respect for professional boundaries and sexual assault.

Gonzales will not be allowed to supervise other staff for two years, nor will he be allowed to participate in independent nursing, such as in a care home.

