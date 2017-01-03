Canada is guaranteed at least a shot at a medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships, and Brent Ingram couldn't be more proud of the team and its starting goalie.

Brent is the father of Canada goalie and Imperial, Sask., native Connor Ingram. With his family cheering him on from the stands, Connor made 16 saves on Monday night to help guide Canada to a 5-3 win over the Czech Republic.

"Really proud moments every time you hear that anthem," Brent told CBC Radio's Morning Edition. "A once in a lifetime opportunity for your child.

"I think they played quite well last night. We scored when we had to. We had a couple of bad breaks and some bad bounces there early in the game, but the kids hung on."

Players gather around Canada goaltender Connor Ingram to celebrate their 5-3 victory over Czech Republic in quarter-final hockey action at IIHF World Junior Championship Monday, January 2, 2017 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

One of those bad bounced came off of the ref, onto a Czech Republic stick, and in the back of the net behind Connor. It was a bizarre play for even longtime hockey fans, but Brent said he's actually seen plays like that before in his time as a hockey ref.

"Sometimes you're trying to get into the right spot, see what's going on in the game, and it's a bad break for us. I know the referee felt really bad. That's the last thing you want to do," Brent said.

"It all evens out in the end. We maybe got a little bit of a break on a goal where it was really close to being offside, too, so it's part of the game and there's nothing you can do about that."

While Connor's performance wasn't as strong as he would have liked, Brent thought his son "rebounded really well" as the game progressed.

"He didn't hang his head. He stayed in the game and got back in it," Brent said. "It's a little nerve-racking at times. It's a little tough when all of the nation is depending on those kids. And I think that's probably one of the biggest things — they're still just kids, these young fellas with a lot of pressure on them."

Canada goaltender Connor Ingram talks with reporters at the IIHF world junior championship Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Montreal. Canada will face Sweden in the semifinals Wednesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Canada will now advance to the semi-final game against Sweden on Wednesday. A win will put Canada into the gold-medal game.

Brent said he isn't 100 per cent sure if Connor will be the starting goalie against Sweden, but said his son is hoping he'll get a chance to send Canada to the gold medal game.

"In the end, as long as we win, move on to that gold medal game, it's really all that matters."