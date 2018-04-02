Skip to Main Content
Price of fuel hitting wallets hard in Sask., going as high as 118.9 cents

The average price of a litre was hovering around $1.17 in both Regina and Saskatoon Monday morning.

Gasoline has hit 118.9 cents per litre in Regina, the highest price in two years. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The cost of filling up your vehicle's tank is at a two-year high, as gasoline prices as high as 118.9 cents a litre in Regina and 116.9 cents a litre in Saskatoon have been reported, according to tracking site Gas Buddy.

The average price of a litre was hovering around $1.17 in both Regina and Saskatoon Monday morning. 

Regina's lowest reported price was 102.9 cents, with Saskatoon's at 115.9 cents, according to the site.

Gas prices for Regina can be found here and Saskatoon prices can be found here.

