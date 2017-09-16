Frost advisories have been issued for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan for Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the freezing mark tonight, Environment Canada says.

Frost advisories are in effect for:

City of Lloydminster.

City of Saskatoon.

Kindersley — Rosetown — Biggar —​ Wilkie —​ Macklin.

Leader —​ Gull Lake.

Martensville —​ Warman —​ Rosthern —​ Delisle —​ Wakaw.

Meadow Lake —​ Big River —​ Green Lake —​ Pierceland.

Outlook —​ Watrous —​ Hanley —​ Imperial —​ Dinsmore.

Prince Albert —​ Shellbrook —​ Spiritwood —​ Duck Lake.

Shaunavon —​ Maple Creek —​ Val Marie —​ Cypress Hills.

Swift Current —​ Herbert —​ Cabri —​ Kyle —​ Lucky Lake.

The Battlefords —​ Unity —​ Maidstone —​ St. Walburg.

Environment Canada issues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.