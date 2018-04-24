Sask. launches free legal advice program for sexual violence survivors

Saskatchewan survivors of sexual violence can now access free legal advice.

On Tuesday, the province opened up The Listen Project, an effort to help people access and navigate the justice system.

"We acknowledge that Saskatchewan has unfortunately high rates of sexual victimization and recognize sexual violence survivors often need help in responding to and overcoming such violence," Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a press release.

He said the program is part of the ongoing effort to address sexual violence in the province. Applicants can be referred to a lawyer for two hours of free legal advice, with an opportunity for more time in complex cases.

The program is open to anyone who has experienced sexual assault, sexual harassment in the workplace and historical sexual abuse.

The abuse does not have to have been reported to the police and there are no age or gender restrictions, nor are there limitations on how much time has passed since the violence. However, the sexual violence had to have happened in Saskatchewan.

The Listen Project is hosted by the Public Legal Education Association of Saskatchewan and was funded by the federal government.

"The Listen Project is designed to help survivors overcome some of the barriers in accessing the justice system by helping them understand their legal rights and options," PLEA Executive Director Joel Janow said in the press release.

The pilot project is slated to run until March 2021.

Survivors can contact the program online at https://listen.plea.org/ or by phone 1-855-258-9415.