There were 685 confirmed cases of the flu in Saskatchewan during the last four months of 2017 — an 80 per cent increase from the year before.

There were 380 confirmed cases reported during the same time frame in 2016. Most of the affected were seniors.

People between the ages of 20 and 64 were the most affected in 2017, according to the province's numbers. There were 599 confirmed cases of the flu between the weeks of Dec. 2 and Dec. 30.

There were 12 severe cases which required a trip to an intensive care unit and two deaths recorded. The numbers spiked during the week of Dec. 23, with 266 confirmed cases.

However, the numbers are only confirmed cases as not all people seek medical care and the number is likely higher. Likewise, not all of those who died with flu-like symptoms were tested.

Cases were up for all ages across the board in 2017, including children and seniors.

There were 30 outbreaks within the province's long-term care homes, with 10 occurring during the last week of the year.