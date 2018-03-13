A group of young people from the Kawacatoose First Nation in Saskatchewan has released a hip hop music video highlighting some of the issues they face on the reserve, while also bringing a message of hope and finding strength in their Indigenous roots.

The song entitled "Many Paths" was written, recorded and filmed on the first nation, 100 kilometres north of Regina, by 10 students from the Asiniw-Kisik Education Complex. Not only does the video illustrate music written by the youth, but it was also shot with a cultural perspective.

The video is a collaboration with a non-profit organization from Quebec called Nwe' Jinan. The Nwe' Jinan's Canada tour is an interactive music initiative that brings together hip-hop and music education. It travels throughout Canada with its mobile studio and music expertise, visiting First Nations. They produce, shoot and work with the youth from beginning to end.

Youth from Kawacatoose First Nation pose for a photo after a performance. (Submitted by Yolanda Dustyhorn)

David Hodges, the founder of Nwe' Jinan, along with music producer Josh Iseroff are travelling to several First Nations across Canada helping students learn, explore and try their hand at making music.

"This project is to really demonstrate the artistic capacity that kids can have in a school environment …They have all this artistic talent that is not being nurtured or developed," said Hodges.

While the program was intended to help educate youth about music and the art of production, it also gave them the space to be able to explore self-acceptance and find their voice.

For Sky McIvor, being apart of the video helped her build self-confidence.

"I just always thought I would always be one of those people who stayed in their room singing to themselves," said McIvor. "I never thought I would actually be a part of a music video, but I guess I did it, and it was amazing."

N'we Jinan gave the youth a chance to write their own lyrics. (Submitted by Reona Brass)

Since the song's release, the group has travelled around the province performing "Many Paths" for conferences and events.

The experience of performing and showcasing their song gave the students confidence, and allowed some to overcome anxiety, while fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"I'm glad I did this. It got me out of my comfort zone and helped me with my shyness," said Rhiannon Dustyhorn. "I was able to conquer a fear, because that was like one of my biggest dreams since I was a little girl."

The Kawacatoose youth are now fundraising for a trip to British Columbia, where they will participate in a final Nwe' Jinan youth conference.

There, they will meet up with Hodges and other Nwe' Jinan crew, as well as other First Nations youth who made their own videos, to debut their song in a finale concert on April 22.