Fire ban in place for most of Saskatchewan

The government of Saskatchewan has instituted a fire ban on Crown land throughout much of the province.

The ban, which the province said stems from dry and windy conditions, extends from the Churchill River all the way down to the U.S. border.

Cypress Hills provincial park is excluded from the ban because fire risks in the area are lower, the province said in a news release.

Self-contained heating devices, pressurized stoves, gas barbecues, propane firepits or charcoal briquettes used in an approved firebox will be permitted for cooking and heating purposes during the ban.

While the ban extends to Crown land only, other rural and urban municipalities, regional and national parks may follow suit and have their own fire bans.

Steve Roberts, executive director of wildfire management, said there have been 148 fires on Crown lands so far this year. This is "well above" the five year average of 86 fires, Roberts said.

There were 14 wildfires burning throughout the province early Tuesday afternoon, eight of which were under control. Two of those fires have been the subject of concern for residents.

The so-called Rally fire near Holbein and Crutwell prompted an evacuation order for the hamlet of Crutwell on Monday, but the order was lifted later that day.

The Tuff fire, burning in the Meadow Lake provincial park, blanketed the nearby Waterhen Lake First Nation in smoke. Thirty people were transported from the community to Meadow Lake on Monday due to respiratory concerns, seven of whom were children.

There are two portable air scrubbers, basically large air filters, in use within the community, with two others on standby in Meadow Lake.