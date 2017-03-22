Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty will be wearing a pair of old shoes, which he had re-soled, when he stands in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon to deliver his second budget.

Doherty's first budget was a deficit and this year's will be, too.

Premier Brad Wall has already announced the government will take three years to balance its books — and that will require tough decisions.

Both Wall and Doherty have said the government will need to rely less on money from natural resources and more on taxpayers.

Kevin Doherty's budget shoes are an old pair with new soles. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"Here's what we're not going to do," Doherty told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're not going to follow the path of some other provinces in saying that we hope oil comes back and if in fact oil comes back then perhaps by 2024 we can balance the budget."

Instead, the government has promised increased "consumption" taxes, which might include a hike to the five-per-cent provincial sales tax, offset by lowered income tax rates.

Opposition finance critic Cathy Sproule says consumption taxes, which the government has said will go up, disproportionately hurt the poor. (Stefani Langenegger/CBC)

The Opposition's finance critic Cathy Sproule said the government continues to make decisions that disproportionately hurt lower income earners.

"Our position is that consumption taxes are flat taxes, which hurt the poor much more than they would hurt the wealthy, so those are tough taxes for lower income people to handle," Sproule said.

The budget will be released at 2 p.m. CST (4 p.m. ET), the same day and time as the federal budget.