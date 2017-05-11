Regina may not be widely renowned for its fashion scene but this week, fashionistas are working to change that.

On Thursday night, the sixth annual Sask Fashion Week kicks off in Regina with a nightly fashion show featuring clothing and accessories from local designers.

I was able to go behind the scenes to see all of the work that goes into the event.

Thursday morning, the models were already on the catwalk, doing their final walk-through for the evening's show.

Lisa Schwartz, model co-ordinator with Edge Agency, had some time to talk about her role in Sask Fashion Week.

Although things are starting to ramp up now, the process to find the right models began back in January.

"We had over 80 models that auditioned for Sask Fashion Week; we narrowed it down to 40," she said.

"Each night we have 40 different models. Some are the same, some are new faces for different designers."

Even after the show runs, the work does not end there. Schwartz will be sitting in the front row taking notes to improve the show for the next night.

"Before I do my last prep with the models I'll be able to thankfully be sitting out front and watching the show myself, critiquing what's going on and obviously making notes, and then enjoying the night like everyone else."

Camille Munro is a former Miss World Canada

Perfecting the catwalk

When it comes to showcasing the clothes, the models are the performers.

There is a lot to think about on that walk, so to learn some tips of the trade, I was able to get a lesson from former Miss World Canada Camille Munro.

"Just be super confident," said Munro. "That's your moment to own the stage and make it your own and also to showcase the designer or the merchant's piece that you're wearing."

As for the walk, the veteran Sask Fashion Week model says to keep your shoulders back, eyes up and an "on a mission" fierce face.

When posing, keep it simple to help show off the clothes.

Models strut their stuff at Saskatchewan Fashion Week 2013. (Alex Honey)

Performing backstage

Everything that happens on that stage would not be possible without the crew backstage, helping and co-ordinating the models and keeping things running.

"It gets really, really chaotic back here for sure," said Taylor Hudema, the show's stage manager.

"There's people running around, clothes being thrown all over the place, but it's really fun and really fast-paced."

According to Hudema, things don't always go as planned.

She says the funniest or most extreme thing that can happen in a show is if clothing actually falls apart.

"We've had zippers break, we've had buttons come open, we've had shoes fall off on the runway."

Hudema says her team is in constant communication and work together to solve problems that come up and in the end, the models just pull it off.

The event runs Thursday through Saturday at the Sound Stage in Regina.