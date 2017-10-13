A Saskatchewan farmer says he's had to delay storing his canola because dry heat has made the crop too hot to handle.

James Zimmer farms near Major, Sask., close to the Alberta border. He says storing canola when it's too hot — in his case, as high as 39 degrees Celsius — can cause the crop to spoil.

"With that kind of a heat it can spoil and turn white," said Zimmer. "So it has to be cooled down otherwise it's not going to last real long in the bin with those high temperatures.

"If you want to keep it until next March, April, May, it would be nice to get it down in the 20 degrees Celsius or below.

Overall yield lower than normal

Janice Tranberg, the executive director of SaskCanola, an industry group, said it was not aware of such conditions among canola growers.

Zimmer is all done with his harvest this year. He says his crops were very weak in yield due to the dryness.

He normally nets 40 to 45 bushels per acre, but this year's haul has been just about half that average.

Nearly all of the province's 2017 crop — about 94 per cent of it — had been harvested as of Monday, according to the Saskatchewan government.