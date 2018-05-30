$105K in fines handed out to Sask. First Nation, band administrator for environmental violations

The Mosquito Grizzly Bear's Head Lean Man First Nation in Saskatchewan and band administrator Arnold Moosomin have been fined a total of $105,000 by the federal government's environment department for failure to comply with an environmental protection order.

The band itself was fined $100,000 while Moosomin received a $5,000 fine, which will be funnelled into Environment and Climate Change Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

The fines and convictions are the result of an inspection of fuel storage conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers in August 2014. An order to comply with the federal government's petroleum storage tank regulations, which aim to reduce the risk of contaminating soil and groundwater due to spills and leaks from storage tank systems, was issued.

The department later determined the First Nation and band administrator failed to comply with all of the terms of the order, and charges were laid in October 2015 under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act against Moosomin and the band.

They went to trial and were subsequently convicted, according to a news release.

Mosquito Grizzly Bear's Head Lean Man First Nation is 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.