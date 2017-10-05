Premier Brad Wall issued a scathing statement Thursday blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the announcement that TransCanada's Energy East pipeline would not go forward.

The company's Eastern Mainline proposal was also scrapped.

"TransCanada made the decision to cancel Energy East — but make no mistake, the reasons for it fall at the feet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government," Wall said in the statement.

Wall then accused the feds of being "at best, ambivalent about the project" and said they "moved the goalposts" at the last minute by asking the regulator to consider the impact of upstream greenhouse gas emissions.

The project would have seen 612 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in Saskatchewan converted. (TransCanada Project Overview)

The Energy East pipeline would have carried oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to New Brunswick, and would have seen 612 kilometres of natural-gas pipeline in the province converted to transport 1.1 million barrels of crude oil a day to the Maritimes.

Wall also attacked former Liberal Cabinet minister and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre for applauding the pipeline's cancellation.

"It is a good thing that Mr. Coderre's hypocrisy needs no pipeline for conveyance, for it would need to be very large and could never get approved for construction," he said.

He said Coderre leads a city that used to use a pipeline to dump raw sewage into the St. Lawrence Seaway, and added "When Coderre cheers for the end of this pipeline, he cheers for the imported oil we buy from Saudi Arabia, where women can now drive, but the public beheadings continue."

NDP disappointed

The NDP released a statement on Thursday morning, saying they were disappointed the pipeline would not go forward.

They criticized the Sask. Party, saying its "unbalanced approach, rhetoric, and grandstanding have failed to get pipelines to tidewater built."

Ninety per cent of the converted pipeline in Saskatchewan would have been on private land, with the remaining 10 per cent on Crown land. The converted pipeline would have been divided up into 13 sections, with 12 new pump stations and 62 pipeline valves.

In reports, TransCanada said the Saskatchewan aspect of the project included consultations with about 575 landowners, 125 municipalities and regional authorities, and 23 First Nations within the southern portion of the province.