As part of its plan to control threats to Saskatchewan's forests, the government has designated the emerald ash borer a pest.

The bug, which is deadly to all species of ash, has not been found in Saskatchewan, but it was detected in Winnipeg last month.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment has been authorized to take necessary regulatory and control measures on all lands south of the 55th parallel, which runs just south of La Ronge.

The government is also reminding people that it is illegal to transport wood into the province from infected areas.

Ash trees can be found in the eastern part of the province and are popular for shade in Saskatchewan cities.