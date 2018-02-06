New Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced an immediate top-up in education funding of $7.5 million.

He said the money comes from savings in other ministries.

Moe's announcement came during a press conference after his first meeting with his new cabinet in Regina Tuesday morning.

"I think this is a good start and I think this is a healthy start," said Moe.

Last year, the Saskatchewan Party government's budget called for a 3.5 per cent wage cut for teachers and other public sector employees and slashed $54 million from education.

During the Saskatchewan Party leadership campaign, Moe promised a $30-million education funding boost to allow educational assistants to be hired.

According to Moe, the funding announced Tuesday will increase to $30 million, which will go toward the hiring of 400 in-school education professionals and other priorities to be outlined in the 2018-19 budget.

NDP interim leader Nicole Sauer says that's not good enough.

"This isn't the promise that the current premier made about $30 million," she said. "That $30 million is needed now.

"This is simply not enough."

Moe made the announcement — his second since being sworn in as premier last Friday — alongside deputy premier and Minister of Education Gord Wyant.

Wyant also made education funding increases a key component of his campaign.

"I think what it does signify is our commitment to the sector," Wyant said of the funding.

He was appointed to the education file during a cabinet shuffle last Friday.

Wyant replaced Bronwyn Eyre, who raised concerns as education minister for comments she made on treaty education. She was given the energy and resources portfolio, and named minister responsible for SaskWater and SaskEnergy.