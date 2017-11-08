Saskatchewan's Minister of Education is facing criticism for recent comments she made about the province's curriculum as it relates to Indigenous people.

Bronwyn Eyre said in a speech in the legislature last week that her Grade 8 son brought home a history assignment which denigrated his ancestors.

"He'd copied from the board the following facts which were presented as fact: that European and European settlers were colonialists, pillagers of the land who knew only buying and selling and didn't respect mother earth," she said.

"He asked me if it was okay if he could write that he associated with his pioneer great and great-great-grandparents because no one was writing down their vision of the world. And I said yes, of course."

Part of a speech by Bronwyn Eyre, highlighted, has garnered recent criticism. (Saskatchewan Hansard, Nov. 1, 2017)

The Minister said it is worth considering whether some topics, such as Indigenous education, have become too "infused" throughout classroom teachings.

"One thing one might discuss is, should there be a specific course on...Indigenous history, history of residential schools and treaties and so on, in a high school level course as opposed to maybe more infusion into social studies?" she said after being questioned Tuesday about her statements.

Carla Beck, the NDP's education critic, said having Indigenous learning permeate a child's education is a good step towards reconciliation.

"One of the ways for it to be addressed is ensuring that students in our school systems have a good basis around treaty education but also that Indigenous students and non-Indigenous students have access to Indigenous ways of knowing infused throughout the school system," Beck said. "This is not meant to be pointing fingers and blaming and making children go home feeling poorly about themselves.

"This is about looking at our shared history in this province and forging a path forward."

NDP critic Carla Beck said she was concerned by Eyre's speech. (CBC News)

She did, however, say that teachings should be age appropriate and that educators should check in on children's perceptions.

Beck also said she is concerned that Eyre took a personal example of one child into the assembly and may make large education decisions based on it.

Eyre insisted that she doesn't think Indigenous teaching shames settlers, but said since Saskatchewan was the first province in Canada to mandate treaty education how "broadly and extensively infused" indigenous teachings are in the curriculum is something that should be discussed.

Saskatchewan political blogger wrote Tammy Robert about Eyre's legislature speech on her website, saying she was "threatening treaty education in the curriculum and broadly and politically condemning teachers, administrators and her own ministry."

"It's getting unsettling," she told CBC Tuesday night. "By suggesting that her own ancestor's history is as or more important than that of Saskatchewan Indigenous residents, she's really minimizing their experience and I believe she knows that what's she's doing."

Robert said Eyre's honest opinions were once respectable, but now that she has arguably one of the most important roles in the Saskatchewan, they're "troubling"

"Her words matter. Now she's either got to come clean on what she meant or just stop this all together," Robert said.