Victims of domestic violence in Saskatchewan will soon be entitled to up to 10 days off work.

That is one of the measures the Opposition and the Provincial Association of Transition Houses of Saskatchewan had been asking the government to provide.

The Sask. NDP had been asking for five paid and five unpaid days.

On Wednesday, the Justice Minister introduced legislation to allow up to 10 unpaid days off.

The government says the 10 days will all be unpaid — but can be taken a few hours at a time.

It says the leave is to be used for things such as to seek medical attention, go to court or to move.

To be eligible, employees must have worked for at least 13 weeks and will be required to provide evidence of the services being received, if asked, in order to qualify for the leave.

The legislation also requires employers to keep personal information confidential.

The government says it is also considering a new program with police that would allow a person to find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence.

Saskatchewan would be the first province to enact such a disclosure process, modelled after "Clare's Law" in the United Kingdom.

That initiative is named after an English woman, Clare Wood, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2009.