A report on how domestic violence affects Saskatchewan workplaces recommends the government do more to help victims on the job.

The provincial study, which included online surveys done by 437 respondents as well as focus groups and interviews with 27 others, was prepared by the Provincial Association of Transition Houses of Saskatchewan (PATHS).

It found half of those interviewed had experienced abuse — compared to one-third of those surveyed in a Canadian study.

Of those who experienced abuse at home, 83 per cent said it affected them at work.

"I was taking a lot of leave. Not once was I ever asked, 'Hey are you okay?' says one of the victims interviewed in the study.

The study has prompted a number of recommendations to the federal and provincial government, including paid time off for victims of domestic violence.

Manitoba has passed a law which provides up to ten days of workplace leave, five of which are paid.

The Opposition is asking the government to do the same in Saskatchewan. Earlier this year, the government did adopt a recommendation to help tenants break a lease if they are experiencing domestic violence.

The government has said it could introduce further legislation during the fall sitting of the legislature.

The report also recommends more awareness in the workplace about the signs of domestic violence and how to respond to them.

Nearly half of those surveyed said while they knew or suspected a coworker was being abused, only 13 per cent reported it.