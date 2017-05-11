Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice has released an interim report on victims of domestic homicide in the province.

Between 2005 and 2014, 48 people were killed in domestic homicides and nine perpetrators took their own lives for a total of 57 deaths.

Of the perpetrators, 32 were men and 14 were women.

The victims include 25 females and 23 males, many of whom were children.

Nine boys under the age of three were victims and five girls under the age of 10 were killed.

The government has tasked a Domestic Violence Death Review Panel with doing an in-depth review of six cases of domestic homicide.

Once that review is complete, the panel will make recommendations.