NDP wants paid days off for domestic violence survivors in Sask.

The NDP wants to pass a law that would allow survivors of domestic violence up to five paid days and up to 17 unpaid weeks away from work without penalty.

Currently, victims are entitled to 10 unpaid days off.

"This is something that has been called for desperately by those who are working on the front lines," said NDP Justice Critic Nicole Sarauer on Tuesday.

"This is not a new initiative. This is actually catching us up to other provinces."

Sarauer said this is the fourth time in two years the NDP has tried to pass a law that would help domestic violence survivors.

The party has heard some concerns from some small business owners about the proposed changes. Sarauer said the impact on their operations would be "minimal."

Survivors could use the time off to attend court or medical appointments, seek professional help or move to a safer environment.

Report on domestic violence deaths expected soon

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the province needs more time to monitor how the current model is working before potential changes are considered.

Justice Minister says the province has implemented other initiatives to help survivors of domestic violence, such as the offering two free hours of legal advice or the right to break a rental lease. (CBC) "We'll of course watch over the next period of time and see whether that's providing a good support or not. "

Right now, Morgan said the province is consulting with the privacy commissioner about a Saskatchewan version of Clare's Law in the United Kingdom.

The law would allow people who had concerns about a person's history of violence to go to the police and request information on that person.

In theory, the police could examine their records and if there was something pertinent to the concerns, they could release it to the potential victim or their family.

"We're the first ones that are doing it in Canada so we want to make sure we do it right," Morgan said.

Sarauer said she's heard mixed reviews about Clare's Law.

"One of the main concerns I've heard from those who work directly with survivors of domestic violence is that Clare's Law puts the burden back on survivors," she said.

The final report from Saskatchewan's Domestic Violence Death Review Panel might be released soon, but Morgan could not provide a concrete date of how soon.

"I'm hoping within the next few weeks," he said. "I don't control the process, but we're hoping soon."

The province said last year the final report would be released in fall 2017.