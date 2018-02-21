Saskatchewan has extended a cease trade order against a Dubai-based bitcoin marketing company until the summer.

A cease trade order against the company, USI Tech, has also been issued in Ontario.

The Ontario Securities Commission has accused the company of a scheme to sell people "bitcoin packages."

At least one person in Saskatchewan has been contacted about a potential sale.

USI Tech is not registered to sell securities within Saskatchewan, according to the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority.

The order prohibits the company from trading securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan.