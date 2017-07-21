Saskatchewan's Crowns continue to generate cash for the province, despite a struggling economy.

The Crown sector paid $219 million into the provincial general revenue fund, surpassing the budgeted goal of $204 million, according to a press release.

The Crown Investments Corporation — the holding company for Saskatchewan Crowns — tabled its annual report on Friday.

Crowns saw $399 million in net earnings for the 2016-17 fiscal year. The release said that's an increase of $225 million from the previous fiscal year.

In the press release, Crown Investments Corporation Minister Joe Hargrave said "the sector is entering an era of transformational change that will strengthen their efforts to remain competitive."

The Saskatchewan government passed Bill 40 in April. That allows the government to sell up to 49 per cent of its Crowns to private shareholders without public approval.

However, the Crown would not technically be considered "privatized" by the government.

With the release of annual reports this week, the potential partial sale of SaskTel and SGI have both been brought up.

For the 2016-17 period, Crowns put $1.4 billion towards capital projects in the province.

The press release said that capital spending is expected to average $1.9 billion per year "to meet the needs of infrastructure renewal and the demands for growth in the province."