The CEOs and presidents of Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are taking a pay cut, in line with planned cuts to the rest of the public service.

As of May 1, the Crown presidents have taken a 3.5 per cent salary reduction, as have deputy ministers.

"Compensation is a significant expense for the provincial government and these senior public servants know it is important to share the responsibility for addressing the financial challenges," Premier Brad Wall said in a news release.

"I want to thank the Deputy Ministers and Crown Presidents for their willingness to lead by example."

As an example, according to the province, president and CEO of SaskTel Ron Styles earned $566,762 in 2015-16. The reduction lowers his salary by roughly $20,000 to $546,926.

The pay cuts to Crown CEOs and deputy ministers are expected to save $280,000 per year.

The pay cuts mirror a government savings target of 3.5 per cent from all public sector employees of the province. Wall maintained those pay cuts will be negotiated by unions. In the past, he said the reductions could happen through unpaid days off.

All MLAs have already agreed to cut their wages by 3.5 per cent, although the Opposition NDP had asked that cabinet ministers take an additional 20 per cent cut.

Any out-of-scope workers — those who work for the province but aren't in a union, such as managers — will also see their wages cut by 3.5 per cent.