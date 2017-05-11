Eleven per cent of Saskatchewan's crops have been seeded so far, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture's weekly crop report.

The five year average for this time of year is 16 per cent.

The southern portion of the province accounts for most of the seeding, with 30 per cent of crop seeded in the southeast and another 18 per cent in the southwest.

In the west-central region of the province, three per cent is seeded.

The northwestern and east-central regions of the province sit at two per cent seeded and the northeast portion of the province has one per cent of crops seeded.

Rain on the way

Significant rainfall earlier in the week is expected to delay efforts this week.

Outlook, Sask., saw the greatest amount of rain in the province at 40 millimetres.

Roads and fields throughout the province remain wet at the moment, unable to support the equipment needed, according to the report.