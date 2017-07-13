Hot, dry weather conditions continue to burden Saskatchewan crops.

Some areas in the southern parts of the province have seen less than 100 millimetres of moisture since April, according to the latest crop report.

The only thing producers can do is wait.

"Hoping for rain: that's probably the easiest and the hardest thing we can do," said Shannon Friesen, acting crop management specialist with the provincial government.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released the July 4-10 crop report on Thursday.

The report suggests that most of the crops in the province are developing "normally". However, there is a significant need for rain and cooler temperatures in some parts of the province.

"Many areas they were quite dry to begin with at seeding time, and the rains didn't come," Friesen said.

A heat map illustrates the scorching conditions by showing the maximum temperatures across the province from July 4 to July 10. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Certain crops in the south are thin or flowering earlier than normal because of heat stress.

The crop conditions vary across the province, from excellent condition in the north to very poor in the south.

Localized flooding and bouts of hail have also caused severe damage.

There's been heavy rainfall in some areas, but Friesen said it's not as beneficial as a slow rain, because it dries so quickly.

A map that illustrates the cumulative rainfall, or lack thereof, from April 1 to July 10 in Saskatchewan. (Government of Saskatchewan )

It's not just the elements that are affecting the crops.

"We're now seeing quite a bit of insect damage out there," Friesen said, adding it's not unusual to see insects at this time, but it's worse when paired with the other challenges.

She said the dry conditions could have accelerated the insect situation. Pests like alfalfa weevils, caterpillars and wheat midge are damaging crops.

"We've also heard of many areas where the gopher populations have exploded," she said.

A dry season isn't abnormal in Saskatchewan, but Friesen said it's "definitely worse this year," noting some producers could be on the brink of losing everything.

Producers should call crop insurance if they're dealing with a lot of damage, Friesen said.

"In some cases, they can use the crops as livestock feed," she said. "Hopefully, we have a nice, open fall so that there may be time for some re-growth if possible."