A Saskatchewan couple will appear in court this morning, charged with stealing an array of vehicles worth $215,000 including four pickup trucks, two sport utility vehicles, two cars, a camper and a cube van.

Maidstone RCMP tried to arrest the pair at a Lloydminster apartment complex on Feb. 17, but say they loaded their dog into a vehicle and hit the road.

More than a week later, the pair was arrested in Barrhead, Alberta — after allegedly fleeing from police in another stolen vehicle.

Police say in addition to the vehicles, they also recovered stolen electronics, tools and antiques.

The man and woman are facing a litany of charges, including theft and possession of stolen property.