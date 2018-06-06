Sask. cottage prices flat while other provinces see growth

Most Canadian provinces have seen large increases in the price of cottages over last year, but not Saskatchewan.

A new report from Royal LePage says Saskatchewan saw an increase of only 0.7 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

The biggest increases were in Alberta (8.2 per cent) and Ontario (9.4 per cent). Only three regions saw decreases: Atlantic Canada, British Columbia and Manitoba.

The numbers in Saskatchewan vary from north to south: Prices have increased about two per cent in the Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, and Candle Lake region but decreased up to three per cent in the Regina region.

There's also a big difference in the price of lakefront properties between the north and south. A lakefront cottage in the north costs an average of $545,000 while in the south you'll be paying around $260,000.

The report also says Generation-Xers, aged 36 to 51 years old, are the biggest buyers and that most purchasers are looking for properties less than two hours away from home.

Albertans looking elsewhere

A new speculation tax is expected to cool the B.C. cottage market, which is mostly fuelled by Albertans.

"While these policies were billed as a move to impede speculation and foreign investment, international purchasers make up a very small portion of the recreational market, and the dreaded 'house flippers' are an urban phenomenon," said Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage in a press release.

The report said Albertans will likely be looking to their own province for cottages, driving up prices in popular places like Canmore.