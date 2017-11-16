Sask. coroner's office to undergo external review
Saskatchewan's justice minister says the coroner's office will undergo an external review, after a jury awarded a man $5 million.
Justice minister says review required to restore faith in office
Saskatchewan's justice minister says the coroner's office will undergo an external review, after a jury found the province's chief forensic pathologist unfairly assessed another doctor who was trying to get a job there.
The jury found last week that Dr. Shaun Ladham and the coroner's office were either dishonest or acted in bad faith while assessing Dr. Jeffrey Racette's skills.
They awarded Racette $5 million in a verdict the government says it is appealing.
Still, Justice Minister Don Morgan says a review is also necessary given the severity of the claims raised in the case.
More to come.
Popular now in news
- 1356 reading nowLive Blog
Accused killer Dellen Millard faces his former mechanic at Laura Babcock murder trial
- 1183 reading nowUpdated
No end in sight to Ontario college strike as faculty members vote against contract offer
- 859 reading now
Drug squad officer dies of fentanyl overdose, leaving police with 'more questions than answers'
- 838 reading now
'Sick internal culture' says fired staffer of MMIWG inquiry
- 791 reading now
'Really upsetting': Family pays $15K to get home after WestJet cancels Puerto Rico flights
Discover more from CBC
Daughter of polygamist Warren Jeffs speaks out on her father's abuse
News
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking new ground with their royal relationship
Donald Trump to UCLA players: 'You're welcome'
How melting ice is revealing secrets about human history
These 3 stubborn sugar myths just got busted by a chemist
News Video
Plans to rebuild Syria could be recipe for another war
COMEDY