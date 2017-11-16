Sask. coroner's office to undergo external review

Saskatchewan's justice minister says the coroner's office will undergo an external review, after a jury found the province's chief forensic pathologist unfairly assessed another doctor who was trying to get a job there.

The jury found last week that Dr. Shaun Ladham and the coroner's office were either dishonest or acted in bad faith while assessing Dr. Jeffrey Racette​'s skills.

They awarded Racette $5 million in a verdict the government says it is appealing.

Still, Justice Minister Don Morgan says a review is also necessary given the severity of the claims raised in the case.

