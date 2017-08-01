The provincial government has named Lorna Hargreaves as the new Saskatchewan chief coroner.

Hargreaves replaces Kent Stewart, who retired in February after 13 years in the position.

Hargreaves was the senior Crown counsel for the Ministry of Justice's court services division.

She previously served as the director of the office of the coroner between 2000 and 2006.

Hargreaves has experience spanning 15 years with private law firms in Regina and Melfort, Sask.

Hargreaves has volunteered with the YWCA in Regina, the Public Legal Education Association and the North East Crisis Intervention Centre in Melfort.