Occupational Health and Safety has fined a Saskatchewan company $20,000 after one employee was seriously injured while working.

An employee of Echo Lake Farms Ltd. had to have both hands amputated after a post-pounder made contact with overhead power lines.

The company, which is located in the Rural Municipality of Barrier Valley, pleaded guilty to an violating regulations which mandated employers ensure that workers refrain from using equipment within the minimum distance from exposed power lines causing injury.

The company was fined $14,285.72 plus a surcharge of $5,714.28 in Wynyard Provincial Court on July 24.

The incident happened Jan. 18, 2015, near Archerwill.

Anyone working near overhead power lines is urged to use extra caution and keep a minimum distance.