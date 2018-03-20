A Saskatchewan cheerleading team has been invited to compete at the cheerleading world championships later this spring.

Cheer Legacy Athletics, based in North Battleford, Sask., announced a team of 15 athletes have been invited to the 2018 United States All Star Federation (USASF) Cheerleading World Championships in Orlando, Fla.

The cheer team, which is named Dynasty, will be competing against teams from around the world in the Level Five Small Co-ed division.

According to a news release from Cheer Legacy Athletics, the team has been training since last summer to reach the world championships.

They have worked with instructors from Canada and the U.S., as well as six hours of weekly training with Cheer Legacy club owner and head coach, Lesia Rathje.

In addition to several fundraisers, they have also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover travel costs.

The tournament is being televised on ESPN from April 27-30.